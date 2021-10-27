Video stills from surveillance footage of a man breaking into a Bronx Popeyes restaurant on Oct. 10, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — The NYPD on Tuesday released shocking video of a man using a rock to break into a Popeyes restaurant in the Bronx before stealing a safe containing thousands in cash, authorities said.

According to police, it happened around 6 a.m. back on Oct. 10 at the fried chicken eatery located at 2809 Third Ave, in the Mott Haven neighborhood.

Footage shows the man using a large stone to smash in the chain restaurant’s window before climbing inside.

WATCH: Bronx burglar smashes Popeyes window, climbs inside and steals safe holding thousands in cash



Full story: https://t.co/HbkWwG8BbG pic.twitter.com/WE0XO8jjMN — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) October 27, 2021

Once inside the restaurant, the suspect climbs through a small window in a plexiglass protective barrier along the counter, making his way to the back of the business.

Video shows the unidentified man grab a small safe and walk through the Popeyes kitchen before making his way out. Officials said he then fled the area on foot.

Police said the safe contained $2,000 in cash.

The NYPD released the video and image of the burglary in hopes the public could help identify or locate the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).