Cops are searching for the man involved in a gunpoint robbery at a Verizon store in North Riverdale Aug. 9, 2021. (NYPD)

NORTH RIVERDALE, the Bronx — A man robbed a Verizon store in the Bronx, getting away with thousands of dollars worth of electronics Monday, police said.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. inside the Verizon store along Riverdale Avenue near West 259th Street, authorities said.

The suspect entered the location, displayed a firearm, went to the safe room with staff and took 27 phones, seven watches and three tables, according to police.

All electronics removed valued at about $30,000, authorities said.

The man then fled the location in a dark-colored car driven by another person, video surveillance obtained by police shows.

No injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).