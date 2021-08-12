Video: Bronx Verizon store robbed; $30K worth of electronics stolen

Cops are searching for the man involved in a gunpoint robbery at a Verizon store in North Riverdale Aug. 9, 2021. (NYPD)

NORTH RIVERDALE, the Bronx — A man robbed a Verizon store in the Bronx, getting away with thousands of dollars worth of electronics Monday, police said.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. inside the Verizon store along Riverdale Avenue near West 259th Street, authorities said.

The suspect entered the location, displayed a firearm, went to the safe room with staff and took 27 phones, seven watches and three tables, according to police.

All electronics removed valued at about $30,000, authorities said.

The man then fled the location in a dark-colored car driven by another person, video surveillance obtained by police shows.

No injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

