FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A thief tried to steal a Bronx man’s wallet, getting into a struggle that sent the 61-year-old victim tumbling to the ground, police said as they released video of the incident.

According to the NYPD, that same suspect is also wanted for a knifepoint robbery that occurred days earlier and just blocks away in the Fordham Heights section of the borough.

The latest incident occurred around 1:50 a.m. June 21, when the mugger tailed the victim to the door of his apartment building near Jerome Avenue, authorities said. Surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows the crook inching closer to the victim as he unlocked the door of his apartment building.

Before the victim could get inside, the assailant dipped his hand into the man’s pocket, trying to grab his wallet, the video shows. The two men struggled over the wallet, with the victim ultimately retaining control of it, but falling to the ground and hitting his head and knee as his attacker fled northbound on Jerome Avenue empty-handed, according to authorities.

The victim declined medical attention at the scene, police said.

Investigators say that that same suspect is wanted in connection to an earlier robbery that occurred just a short distance away. Around 12:45 a.m. June 16, the mugger and a male accomplice approached a 37-year-old man on Jerome Avenue near East 183rd Street, cops said.

One of the robbers flashed a knife, demanded money, then cut the victim on the face and arm, authorities said. His accomplice then grabbed the victim’s cellphone, and the pair fled, police said.

That victim was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital in what police described as stable condition.

The NYPD has identified this man as a suspect in both an attempted mugging of a 61-year-old man and a knifepoint robbery, both in the Bronx. (Credit: NYPD)

In addition to video of the June 21 incident, investigators released still images of the suspect wanted in both run-ins. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a blue and red Paris basketball logo, black pants with a white stripe down the side, and gray sneakers. A detailed description of his accomplice in the June 16 incident was not provided.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).