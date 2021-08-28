See it: Bronx barber robbed at gunpoint with customer in chair mid-shave

Bronx

Suspect in a gunpoint robbery at a Bronx barbershop

Surveillance video stills of a man caught on video robbing a barber at a Bronx barbershop on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

BELMONT, the Bronx — The NYPD released dramatic video of a Bronx barber getting robbed at gunpoint on Thursday, inches from a customer in his chair who was mid-shave.

Police said it happened just after 7 p.m. at E.T. Barbershop on East 183rd Street, near Crotona Avenue, in the Belmont section of the borough.

The armed man walked in the barbershop and approached the 27-year-old barber as he was with the customer, who can be seen in surveillance video reclined in a chair, shaving cream on his face.

The unidentified man brandished a handgun he had in the waistband of his shorts and demanded the victim’s property, authorities said.

The barber complied, handing over four gold chains, a Rolex watch, a ring, a gold bracelet, two cellphones, and $700 in cash, police said.

Footage shows the thief exit the business, fleeing on foot heading westbound on East 183rd Street, according to officials.

The NYPD released the surveillance video of the brazen crime, in hopes the public could help identify the man in the video.

Police described him as between 30 and 35 years old, standing about 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a white shirt, beige shorts, and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

