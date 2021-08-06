See it: Armed thieves walk out with cash register at Bronx smoke shop

CLASON POINT, the Bronx – Shocking video released by the NYPD on Thursday shows three masked thieves rip a cash register off the counter of a Bronx shop in an armed robbery in late July, according to police.

Authorities said it happened around 10:50 p.m. back on July 29 when the three suspects entered the smoke shop on Soundview Avenue, in the Clason Point neighborhood.

One of the thieves pointed a handgun at the 23-year-old shop employee and warned him not to touch anything or he would be hurt, police said.

Security video shows a second individual grab the store’s cash register off the counter, yanking it until the cord rips out, and then carrying it out.

The third thief smashes a glass display case with a baseball bat before the trio leaves the store.

Police said they made off with about $1,500 in cash.

All three fled in a gray four-door sedan heading northbound on Soundview Avenue, authorities said.

The NYPD released the above video of the robbery in hopes the public could help identify any of the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

