Bronx

Surveillance video stills of an armed man who fired a gun inside a Bronx barbershop during a robbery on Nov. 6, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

WEST FARMS, the Bronx — Chilling security video shows an armed man firing his gun inside a Bronx barbershop during a robbery last weekend, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 after the unidentified man walked into the barbershop near East Tremont and Daly avenues, in the West Farms section.

He pulled out a handgun and demanded jewelry from a 30-year-old barbershop employee, authorities said.

According to police, the employee had earlier posted a chain and bracelet online for sale for $13,000.

Surveillance footage shows the armed thief waving the gun around and then suddenly open fire, shooting a single round that struck the ceiling, police said. Thankfully, no one was injured during the scary incident.

The suspect fires the weapon around 16 seconds into the video clip.

Another barbershop worker then gave the armed man an envelope containing $10,000 in cash, authorities said.

The thief then exited the business and fled the scene on a moped on East Tremont Avenue, heading toward Vyse Avenue, the NYPD said.

The first barbershop employee retained ownership of the jewelry, police said.

The NYPD released the dramatic video in hopes the public could help identify or locate the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

