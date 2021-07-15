Surveillance stills of a man accused of pouring a drink on another man’s head before punching him on a Bronx bus on May 31, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx — Police released video Wednesday of a man who poured liquid on an 83-year-old man’s head before assaulting him on a Bronx bus back in May.

According to the NYPD, the victim was trying to get off the MTA bus on the evening of May 31 when the he got into a verbal dispute with another man.

As the victim attempted to exit the bus in the vicinity of Barnes Avenue and East Gun Hill Road, in the Williamsbridge area, the argument turned physical, authorities said.

Surveillance video appears to show the unidentified man pour his drink over the man’s head, as the victim tries to swat away his hand as he dumps the liquid out.

The attacker then proceeded to punch the victim in the face multiple times, police said.

The suspect then hopped off the bus and fled westbound on East Gun Hill Road, according to the NYPD.

The victim sustained multiple facial fractures and was taken by EMS to an area hospital for treatment, officials said.

The NYPD released the above video and images from the incident, in hopes the public could help identify the alleged attacker.

Police described the man as between 30 and 40 years old, standing about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighing around 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a denim jacket, blue jeans, a black hat, and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).