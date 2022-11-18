THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 77-year-old woman had her purse stolen and was thrown to the ground in the Bronx Friday morning, police said.

The victim was walking into her apartment building at 8:30 a.m., around Kossuth Avenue and East Mosholu Parkway North, when an unknown man approached her, grabbing her purse off her, according to police. The video shows the suspect throwing the woman to the ground resulting in her hitting her head on the floor.

The suspect ran away with the victim’s purse, which had about $125, and the victim’s identification documents.

EMS responded and treated the victim for her injuries.

