A suspect running away following an airsoft gun shooting on June 26, 2022. (NYPD)

CROTONA PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — An 11-year-old boy who was playing outside his home June 26 was shot by a stranger, police said Friday.

The boy, who lives near Charlotte Street and East 170th Street, was playing when an unknown man “began asking him personal questions about himself,” police said. The suspect then pulled out an airsoft gun and shot it at the boy about five times.

The incident was captured on video.

(NYPD)

Police said the suspect, along with two other people, ran away on foot. No arrests have been made.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

