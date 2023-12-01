THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for two suspects who broke into an apartment and stole nearly $12,000 in items and cash in the Bronx.

Two armed suspects broke into an apartment inside 124 East 176th Street at around 8.39 p.m., according to the NYPD. The assailants tied up a 46-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman, inside the home, before stealing jewelry worth $10,000, handbags, and $1,800 in cash.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident, police said.

