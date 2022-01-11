Victims of deadly Bronx fire part of ‘close-knit community’

Volunteers load donations dropped off at the Gambian Youth Organization for people affected by the city’s deadliest fire in three decades, in the Bronx borough of New York, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

NEW YORK (AP) — The victims of a deadly apartment building fire in the Bronx included three young children who were part of a family that tried to make it down to safety, but perished in the smoke.

Fire officials say a malfunctioning electric space heater apparently started the fire Sunday that killed 17 people.

The flames damaged only a small part of the 19-story building in the Bronx, but smoke poured through the apartment’s open door and into stairwells, blocking residents from escaping.

A relative said that among the dead were three children of Haja Dukuray and Haji Dukuray from Gambia. The relative said he did not know if the children’s parents survived.