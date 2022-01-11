Victims of deadly Bronx fire part of ‘close-knit community’

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Volunteers load donations dropped off at the Gambian Youth Organization for people affected by the city’s deadliest fire in three decades, in the Bronx borough of New York, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

NEW YORK (AP) — The victims of a deadly apartment building fire in the Bronx included three young children who were part of a family that tried to make it down to safety, but perished in the smoke.

Fire officials say a malfunctioning electric space heater apparently started the fire Sunday that killed 17 people.

The flames damaged only a small part of the 19-story building in the Bronx, but smoke poured through the apartment’s open door and into stairwells, blocking residents from escaping.

A relative said that among the dead were three children of Haja Dukuray and Haji Dukuray from Gambia. The relative said he did not know if the children’s parents survived.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Relative of Bronx family killed in fire shares their story

Overturned truck on Major Deegan causes heavy traffic delays

Bronx community mourns victims of building fire

Residents of Bronx NYCHA development living with no heat

Investigation underway into deadly Bronx apartment fire

Sorrow, grief shatter Bronx community after deadly fire

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter