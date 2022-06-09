TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four suspects attacked a 27-year-old California resident inside of a pharmacy Thursday afternoon, police said. During the attempted robbery, the man was fatally shot in the head.

Police also told PIX11 News police officers were injured. Officials did not provide a number of officers who were hurt, but did describe their conditions as stable.

The suspects are still on the loose. An investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).