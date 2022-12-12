NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss top issues facing the borough, including the ongoing tridemic of COVID-19, flu, and RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus.

The phenomenon, also referred to as a tripledemic, has packed hospitals across the city as spikes of all three ailments converge.

“We’re very concerned,” said Gibson when asked specifically about a documented surge in RSV cases among children. “It’s about making sure that we have services available that are free, that are accessible, and, most of all, that are convenient.”

Gibson also weighed in on efforts to tamp down crime during the holiday season and improve transit access in the borough.

Watch the full interview in the video player.