MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — People who saw the jaw-dropping video of a van tumbling into a Bronx sinkhole may be surprised to hear this: the van still works.

The van was hoisted out of the hole on Tuesday and the owner got in and drove it off, a spokesperson for the New York City Department of Environmental Protection said.

The area around the Radcliff Avenue hole was cordoned off on Monday night as parts of the street slowly fell into the hole as a crowd of people watched. The street crumbled away around one of the van’s rear wheels, then the entire van toppled into the hole, setting off alarms. A car parked nearby looked like it was in danger of falling into the hole.

No injuries were reported in connection with the sinkhole, FDNY officials said. Work crews remained on the scene overnight, Borough President Vanessa Gibson said. She said 75 customers were left without water service because of the hole.

“I have never seen a sinkhole so big in my life,” Gibson tweeted.

The Department of Environmental Protection was on the scene investigating. PIX11 reached out to the Department of Transportation for additional information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.