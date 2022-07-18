MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A van fell into a sinkhole in the Bronx on Monday night.

Police cordoned off the area around the Radcliff Avenue hole. Bits of the street slowly continued falling into the hole as people watched.

First, parts of the street crumbled under one of the van’s rear wheels. Then the entire van fell into the hole near Radcliff’s intersection with Pierce Avenue. Alarms went off as the van landed. A car parked nearby looked like it was in danger of falling into the hole.

The Department of Environmental Protection was on scene investigating. PIX11 has reached out to the FDNY and Department of Transportation for additional information.