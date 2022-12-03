THE BRONX (PIX11) – Police have asked for the public’s help finding an individual who fired multiple shots outside a laundromat last month in the Bronx.

The suspect was walking near a Clean Rite Center at 2241 Blvd. around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 when he fired several shots at an unknown target before running away, police said on Saturday.

While many people were inside the laundromat at the time of the incident, no one was injured, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).