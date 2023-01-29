MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Hip hop lovers are one step closer to being able to visit a first-of-its-kind museum paying homage to the musical genre.

The Universal Hip Hop Museum, currently under construction in the Bronx, is getting millions in federal funding.

The museum directors says the federal funding will allow the construction to be completed on time so that the UHHM will open its doors by the end of 2024.

The museum will be dedicated to preserving and celebrating 50 years of hip hop history, Museum Chairman and President Rocky Bucano previously said.

“We want to empower and uplift our communities using hip hop,” Bucano said. “We want to show truth to power in our storytelling, and we want to bring people together. Hip hop is about unity. It’s not about creating this diverse friction between each other.”