Universal Hip-Hop Museum breaks ground in the Bronx

City leaders and rap legends break ground at the Universal Hip-Hop Museum, May 20, 2021 (PIX11).

SOUTH BRONX — The most culturally relevant genre of music is finally on its way to getting its due.

Titans of hip-hop converged in the Bronx Thursday to break ground on the much anticipated Universal Hip-Hop Museum.

From Fat Joe “repping” Trinity Avenue, to LL Cool J “Doin’ it well,” to Nasty Nas, New York’s biggest imports celebrated rap culture and what will be its new home along the Harlem River waterfront.

“Hip-hop is one of those things that really gave my life meaning,” LL Cool J said at Thursday’s ceremony. “It really made me feel like I could do something more with my life.”

What started out as a mere idea nearly 10 years ago is closer than ever to becoming reality thanks to museum co-founder Rocky Bucano.

“It is it most powerful art form, creative expression of music in culture, in the world. To not have a museum is almost sacrilegious,” Bucano said.

The museum — a component of the Bronx Point development project — will be part of a mixed-use building which will also provide the neighborhood with more than 500 units of affordable housing and 2.8 acres are of public open space.

The museum Itself will preserve and highlight hip-hop’s historical and cultural roots through interactive technology, all while saluting the Bronx — the birth place of hip hop.

“We need to say that this history is our history,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “We did some thing, you did some thing here no one else created. No one else had the vision.”

An opening date of Summer 2024 has been set for the museum.