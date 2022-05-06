THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was caught on video pointing a gun at an Uber Eats delivery driver while stealing his electric scooter in the Bronx, according to the NYPD.

The robbery happened at the corner of Jackson Avenue and East 152nd Street just before 1 a.m. on May 2, police said. A 24-year-old Uber Eats driver was picking up a delivery order from a food truck when the suspect walked up to him and pointed a firearm while hopping on the parked scooter.

The suspect rode away on the scooter eastbound on East 162nd Street, police said. No one was hurt during the incident.

The NYPD hasn’t identified the suspect but released surveillance images showing him.

The NYPD released images of the man who allegedly stole an Uber Eats driver’s scooter in the Bronx. (NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).