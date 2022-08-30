MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) – An Uber driver in New York City was pepper-sprayed and robbed by a group he picked up for a ride, police said.

The incident happened in the Melrose neighborhood of the Bronx at Melrose Avenue and East 158th Street back on July 8, according to the NYPD.

The 23-year-old driver told the group he picked up that there were too many people in the vehicle and that they needed to take another ride, according to police. The group proceeded to punch the driver and pepper-spray him, then steal his cellphone, authorities said.

The NYPD released video of the incident showing the faces of some of the female suspects. No arrests have been made.

