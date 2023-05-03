FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two women were injured in a Bronx shooting Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Authorities responded to the incident at 2479 Grand Concourse in Fordham just before 2 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

