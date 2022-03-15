THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two victims were transported to a Bronx-area hospital Tuesday night, officials said.

The FDNY confirmed transports from a shooting scene near East 161st Street and Morris Avenue. The shooting was reported about 7:26 p.m.

Officials did not have the conditions listed for the two victims. It is unclear where the victims were shot.

