ALLERTON, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in the head and another teen was gunned down at a Bronx subway station Monday night, police said.

The gunfire erupted at the mezzanine level of the No. 2 train station at Burke Avenue and White Plains Road in Allerton at around 10 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 17-year-old was shot in the head, arm, and shoulder and died at the hospital, police said. Another 17-year-old boy was struck in the hip and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The trains are stopping at the Burke Avenue station Tuesday morning after the NYPD temporarily closed the station to conduct the investigation, according to NYC Transit.

The NYPD recently released crime stats showing that there was a 41% drop in shootings in the Bronx in the first quarter of this year compared to 2022, but police said youth violence has been on the rise.

“Over the last several years, there have been a significant increase in the number of shooters under the age of 18 and the number under 18 of people who are victims and arrested with a gun. In fact, under 18 shooting victims actually accounted for 10% of our shooting victims over the last year,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

The latest incident had neighborhood residents on edge.

“I just don’t understand what’s going on. Why is this world so corrupt? Why are people hurting people? It’s just sad. It’s really sad,” Josephine Boyd told PIX11 News.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).