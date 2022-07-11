CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two 17-year-old girls were shot near a Bronx playground Monday night, police said.

The victims were not the intended targets, officials said. One of the girls was shot in the leg, and the other was grazed to the head.

Both girls were taken to a hospital, police said. There was no information on their condition or the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).