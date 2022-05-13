FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two teenage boys, ages 14 and 15, were shot Thursday night, police said Friday.

According to the sources, both victims were members of the city’s “drill rap” scene. They don’t have any criminal history.

Police said the teens were standing in a group near East 197th Street and Decatur Avenue about 9:30 p.m. when they were approached by two other men. Those suspects fired shots, hitting both victims.

The 14-year-old boy was shot in the arm. Police said he ran away from the location and was found on Marion Avenue.

The 15-year-old boy, who was shot in the leg, was found at the incident location.

Both boys were transported to a nearby hospital. They were both listed in stable condition, according to police.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing. Police did not have a description of the suspects or indicate what led up to the shooting.