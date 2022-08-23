Police are searching for two suspects wanted in an alleged robbery spree in the Bronx, police said. (NYPD)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two scooter-riding suspects snatched chains and cash at gunpoint during an alleged robbery spree in the Bronx, police said.

The three incidents occurred in less than an hour on Aug. 14. In the first incident, the two suspects approached a 42-year-old man near University Avenue and West 180th Street at around 3 p.m. when one of the robbers hopped off the scooter and pointed a gun at the victim, police said. The alleged thief then took the man’s chain and wallet, which had credit cards and $800 cash, police said.

About 15 minutes later, the two struck again near East 183rd Street. The suspects robbed a 50-year-old man at gunpoint, taking his chain before fleeing on the scooter, police said.

In the third incident, the suspects approached two men, 20 and 19, near 1830 Boone Ave. at around 3:30 p.m. when one of the robbers hopped off the scooter and threatened the victim with a gun, police said. The thief then took the victims’ belongings, including shoes, two chains, and $1,500 cash, police said.

None of the victims were injured. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Police described two males as approximately in their 20s, with thin builds. In a surveillance video released by the NYPD, the suspects are seen wearing black masks. No information on the scooter was provided.

