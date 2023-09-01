THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two people were stabbed and one was injured inside a Bronx apartment early Friday morning, police said.

Officers discovered a 61-year-old woman with a slash wound to the neck and a 38-year-old male with a self-inflicted stab wound to the chest, at 1812 Clay Ave. around 7:10 a.m., according to the NYPD.

An 88-year-old woman was also found with a deep cut to her face from a fall out the window, police said. First responders transported all the victims to a local hospital for treatment.

Police explained that all the victims are related but it is unclear what the relationship is between all three. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.