Police on the scene of a shooting in the Bronx on Sept. 14, 2023. (Credit: Citizen App)

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two people were injured in a shooting in the Bronx Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident happened on 138th Street near Brook and St Ann’s avenues in Mott Haven at around 12:35 p.m., according to the FDNY. One victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and the other suffered minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.

