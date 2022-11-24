MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two people died and two others are fighting for their lives after a fire ripped through a Bronx apartment building on Thanksgiving morning, police said.

The blaze engulfed two apartments in the building at 1730 Harrison Ave. near West Tremont Avenue in Morris Heights at around 5:25 a.m., officials said. A 20-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man died and two other women, ages 62 and 63, were taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Investigators believe the four victims are family members, according to an NYPD spokeswoman. Authorities said the fire wasn’t deemed suspicious and may have started in a kitchen.

The FDNY said the fire was brought under control at 6:19 a.m.