FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Authorities arrested two men wanted in a double shooting during a traffic stop Wednesday in the Bronx, police said.

Ariel Velasquez, 19, and Ramon Santos, 28, are accused of fatally shooting Moises Figueroa, 18, in the leg near 2256 Morris Ave. in Fordham Heights at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, police said. The victim died at the hospital.

Another man, 19, was shot in the hip in the incident. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspects then fled in a white BMW and were pulled over after running through a red light on Morris Avenue, police said. The driver then attempted to take off before crashing the car. The suspects were taken into custody.

Officers recovered the gun at the scene, police said.

Velaquez and Santos are charged with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD.