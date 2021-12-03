Two men shot, taken to hospitals after Bronx shooting: NYPD

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Two men are expected to survive after a double shooting in the Bronx, police said.

The incident happened at about 6:18 p.m. on 188th Street in the Fordham Heights section, police said.

One of the victims was shot in the hand, and the other was shot in the arm. Police said the victims were taken to area hospitals and are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).