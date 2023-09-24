MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two men were injured in a shooting in the Bronx early Sunday, police said.

The shooting happened outside of 818 Home St. in Morrisania at around 3:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. A 35-year-old man was shot in the back and a 26-year-old man was hit in the leg, police said.

The shooter fled the scene on foot and remained at large, as of Sunday afternoon.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

