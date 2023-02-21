Two men fired shots at each other near a Bronx high school earlier this month, police said. (Credit: NYPD)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two men fired shots at each other around dismissal time near a Bronx high school earlier this month, police said.

The incident occurred on Feb. 10 when two men fired shots at each and missed, around 3:15 p.m. right next to Mott Hall Bronx High School located at 1595 Bathgate Avenue, according to the NYPD.

No injuries were reported and both suspects fled the scene, police said.

Investigators are searching for two individuals. The first man was seen wearing a black winter hat, a black jacket, red sweatpants, black sneakers, and a multicolored backpack. He was last seen fleeing on foot heading westbound on Claremont Parkway toward Park Avenue.

The second man was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a white hooded sweatshirt with the word “ESSENTIALS” on the front, white sweatpants, and white sneakers. He was last seen fleeing on foot heading northbound on Washington Avenue and subsequently entered 3930 3rd Avenue.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.