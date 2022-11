MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two boys under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.

Police sources told PIX11 that the boys were found dead in a bathtub stabbed by an unknown object and that only the mother is being held as a suspect. A Neighbor told PIX11 the boys were one and three years old.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.