Two individuals shoved 68-year-old woman during robbery: NYPD

FOXHURST, the Bronx — Police said Saturday that they’re looking for two suspects who pushed a woman in the Bronx before stealing her belongings on Oct. 9.

At about 3:30 p.m., the two men approached the 68-year-old woman near Simpson and Home streets in the Bronx, pushing her to the ground. They then stole her pocketbook — which contained her cellphone — before fleeing.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

Police are still searching for the two suspects.

