Two individuals shoved 68-year-old woman during robbery: NYPD

Police say these suspects pushed a 68-year-old woman to the ground and stole her purse. (Credit: NYPD)

FOXHURST, the Bronx — Police said Saturday that they’re looking for two suspects who pushed a woman in the Bronx before stealing her belongings on Oct. 9.

At about 3:30 p.m., the two men approached the 68-year-old woman near Simpson and Home streets in the Bronx, pushing her to the ground. They then stole her pocketbook — which contained her cellphone — before fleeing.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

Police are still searching for the two suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

