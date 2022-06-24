SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two female teens were jumped and stabbed by a large group of fellow youths early Friday in Soundview Park, authorities said.

The victims, 18 and 15, were approached by another group of nine or 10 teens near the park entrance at Metcalf and Seward avenues around 3:10 a.m., according to police. Words were exchanged between the two groups, then a melee broke out in which the victims were stabbed, officials said.

The older victim was stabbed in the neck, while the younger victim suffered a wound to the stomach, officials said. They were transported to Jacobi Medical Center in what police described as stable condition.

The group that accosted the victims fled the scene after the assault and no arrests had been made as of Friday morning, police said. Investigators did not disclose a suspected motive in the attack, but said that there was nothing to indicate that the two groups knew each other or had had a prior run-in.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).