TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two 5-year-old children died in a Bronx home Monday morning, officials said.

Authorities responded to the incident at 240 East 175th St. between Monroe and Topping avenues in Tremont at around 11:20 a.m., according to the FDNY.

The children, who are twins, were pronounced dead a the scene, according to the NYPD.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.