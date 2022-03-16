CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A shooting in the Bronx Tuesday evening left a 30-year-old man dead and his twin brother injured, police said Wednesday.

Officers responding to a 911 call reporting shots fired on East 161st Street in Concourse found the brothers with gunshot wounds around 6:25 p.m. One of the men, Derrick Owens, was shot in the chest and died at a hospital, police said. His twin brother was shot in the leg and his condition Wednesday morning was described as stable.

The shooting happened right outside of Owens’ home, according to police records. The victims were known to the police, but the motive for the shooting remained under investigation. No arrests had been made, as of Wednesday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).