NEW YORK (PIX11) — The rising cost of food is causing families to struggle this holiday season, especially in the Bronx.

NYCHA’s Twin Parks East in the Bronx held a turkey giveaway. Thanks to tenant president Queen McFarland and Bronx borough president Vanessa Gibson, seniors are getting turkeys and all the trimmings this Thanksgiving.

Eunice Smith, 86, is excited and waiting for her turkey at the front of the line. McFarland said it’s tough times for many of her senior neighbors on fixed incomes, and she said turkey distributions saved many families’ holidays.

PIX11 News has been to the Twin Parks East for three consecutive winters, fighting alongside McFarland for seniors to feel their heat, now it’s turkey time. McFarland said seniors struggle daily to buy groceries, so this distribution came at a perfect time. The turkey distribution is thanks to Senator Louis Sepulveda, Assemblymember Chantel Jackson, and Councilmember Osvaldo Feliz.

Staff Sgt Beniga Villegis, 69, lives at the building, volunteers, and gives out turkeys. Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson is helping host six turkey distributions in just one day, and dozens more are to come.

In collaboration with Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy, Robin Hood NYC released a new report this week with alarming findings.

Almost a third (34%) of adults and nearly half (43%) of families with children experience some form of food hardship.

