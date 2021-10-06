Tuition-free Bronx charter school teaches students basketball business

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Basketball (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told a group of high school students that for every player in the league, there are 100 jobs connected to pro basketball.

Those students are learning skills that may someday help them get one.

They are among the initial freshmen class of 110 New Yorkers at the Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School, a tuition-free charter school in the Bronx that teaches basketball business.

Besides learning New York state’s core curriculum, students can major in basketball topics such as analytics, broadcast journalism, print and digital media, coaching, law and marketing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Yankees fans pumped for wild-card playoff game against Red Sox

Bronx charter school hits 100 percent staff vaccination rate

Bronx residents still recovering after Hurricane Ida

Judge orders sweeping changes at Rikers

Bronx woman struck, killed by pickup truck; driver arrested, NYPD says

Fight for street vendors, permit reform after Bronx worker's produce tossed

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter