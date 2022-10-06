A truck stuck under a Bronx subway overpass is causing traffic delays in the area near Castle Hill Avenue Thursday morning. (Citizen App)

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A semi-truck stuck under a subway overpass is snarling traffic near a Bronx train station Thursday morning, according to a Citizen video.

The tractor-trailer, which appears to be an Amazon delivery truck, is blocking the roadway at Castle Hill Avenue station near Westchester Avenue and traffic is backed up in the area, according to Google maps. The incident occurred at around 7 a.m.

PIX11 News reached out to the FDNY for more information and is awaiting a response.