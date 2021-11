A truck was stuck on Nov. 9, 2021 (@BronxRailfanner via Storyful)

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — A struck was stuck under the 167th street subway station in the Bronx on Wednesday night, video shows.

The western express truck couldn’t fit under the 11-foot clearance overpass at East 167th Street and River Avenue.

Video from the scene shows a firetruck. Twitter user @BronxRailfanner recorded the video and said trucks had gotten stuck there several times before.

The MTA’s bus service said it was aware of the incident.