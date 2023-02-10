THROGS NECK, the Bronx (PIX11) — The driver of a white box truck tried to lure a 14-year-old girl off a Throgs Neck street, officials said late Thursday.

The teen was walking near Milton Place around 5:45 p.m. Feb. 1 when a man got out of the truck and approached her, according to authorities.

He then made gestures and comments directed at the girl while trying to get her inside the truck, police said.

The teen ran off and the driver fled, officials said. The girl was not physically harmed during the incident.

Investigators released surveillances images and video of the truck, which had lettering on the driver side door. The driver is described as a man believed to be in his 30s, but a more detailed physical description was not immediately available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).