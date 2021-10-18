Three suspects police believe are connected to at least eight violent robberies around the Bronx between September and October 2021. (NYPD)

THE BRONX – Police on Sunday said they were on the hunt for three individuals in connection to at least eight violent robberies around the Bronx since early September.

The NYPD said the first incident occurred back on the evening of Sept. 5 when a 60-year-old man parked his scooter on Westchester Avenue, near Parkchester, only to return to find two of the suspects stealing the scooter.

The victim followed them to a nearby parking lot where he was punched and kicked in the face by the three individuals before they fled the scene, cops said.

Days later, early on the morning of Sept. 7, one of the suspects came up to a 62-year-old man with a knife on Rosedale Avenue in the Soundview area, but the victim was able to wrestle the knife away from him, police said.

That’s when all three individuals began to kick and punch the man in the face and body before stealing his wallet, containing $60 and a credit card, and fleeing, authorities said.

The victim was hospitalized for a minor laceration to the head.

Just over a week later, on the morning of Sept. 18, one of the suspects approached a 54-year-old man in an elevator of a building on Bruckner Boulevard in the Soundview section, and forcibly removed $80 in cash from the victim’s pocket, police said.

Two days later, in the vicinity of Westchester and Thieriot avenues, the trio approached a 42-year-old man and snatched his cellphone before punching him in the face and running off, authorities said.

A week later, on Sept. 27, two individuals approached a 64-year-old man standing on Watson Avenue, with one taking out a gun while the other stealing $150 from the victim’s pants pocket, according to the NYPD.

The trio then struck three times in a row on the morning on Oct. 3, police said.

First, around 1 a.m. the trio approached a 19-year-old girl in the vicinity of Leland and Watson avenues and demanded her property before punching and kicking her in the face, leaving her with a broken jaw, authorities said.

Police said they then stole her backpack, containing a pair of Jordan sneakers, black Croc shoes and a T-shirt.

An hour later, around 2 a.m., they struck again, approaching a 31-year-old man, again demanding his property at knifepoint, according to the NYPD. The victim was able to flee with all his property.

Hours later, around 8 a.m., the trio approached their next victim, a 35-year-old man, on Watson Avenue, police said.

One of the suspects grabbed the victim from behind, punched him in the chest and whipped out a gun, while the other two thieves snatched two Samsung cellphones and $20 in cash, authorities said.

The NYPD on Sunday night released the above surveillance images of the three suspects they’re looking for, in hopes the public could help identify or locate them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).