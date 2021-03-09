Two individuals wanted in connection with a shooting and stabbing ambush on three men in the Bronx on Feb. 27, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a group of people and vehicles in connection with a February ambush in the Bronx that left three men hospitalized, the NYPD said Monday.

According to police, it was around 3 a.m. on Feb. 27 when the two vehicles pulled up near the intersection of Third Avenue and East 137th Street in the Mott Haven section, and two armed people got out.

The first unidentified individual took out a gun and opened fire, striking a 25-year-old man in the back and another 25-year-old man multiple times in the arm and torso, officials said.

Meanwhile, the second unidentified attacker, brandishing a cutting instrument, used it to stab a 30-year-old man about seven times in the torso, authorities said.

According to police, the two assailants hopped back in the separate vehicles and fled the scene.

A gray late model Kia Sorrento SUV involved in a violent ambush in the Bronx on Feb. 27, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

A red late model Honda Civic involved in a violent ambush in the Bronx on Feb. 27, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

Two individuals wanted in connection with a shooting and stabbing ambush on three men in the Bronx on Feb. 27, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

The suspect armed with the gun fled in a red late model Honda Civic, while the second person fled in a gray late model Kia Sorrento SUV, driven by an unidentified third individual seen in the above surveillance images, the NYPD said.

EMS responded and took the man shot in the back and the man stabbed to a local hospital, while the other wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital by private means, officials said.

Police described their condition at “stable” but further details were not made available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).