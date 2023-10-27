THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police are searching for three robbers after one of them hit a man in the head with a machete at a Bronx subway station last week.

The suspects robbed the 20-year-old victim at the East 180th Street subway station near Morris Park Avenue in Van Nest at around 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 16., according to the NYPD. One of the assailants hit the man in the head with a machete before fleeing, police said.

The thieves took his wallet, shirt, and shoes, police said.

The NYPD released additional surveillance photos of the suspects. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.