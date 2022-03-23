FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — A trio beat a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx, then stole her sneakers and cellphone, police said Tuesday.

The teen was approached from behind by three people, all believed to be teens around 16 to 18 years old, on March 15 on Valentine Avenue near East 194th Street, officials said. A female attacker kicked and punched the victim in the face. The other attackers, both male, kicked the victim in the stomach.

All three attackers fled on foot. Police have asked for help identifying them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).