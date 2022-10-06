Pictured is one of three suspects in a robbery of a man of his backpack containing around $100,000 cash. (Credit: NYPD)

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police are on the hunt for a group of robbers who beat a man in the Bronx and stole his backpack containing about $100,000 in cash, officials said Thursday.

The victim, 47, was sitting behind a building on Gerard Avenue near McClellan Street around 4:25 p.m. Sept. 12 when three men jumped him from behind, according to authorities. The trio punched and kicked him, then ran off with the victim’s backpack. The victim sustained bruising to his face and body, but declined medical attention at the scene.

According to an NYPD spokesperson, the victim had recently won a lawsuit for a work injury and had just cashed the check shortly before he was jumped. He was on his way to meet up with a friend in the area when he was attacked, police said. It was unclear whether the assailants had been following the victim for some time or the theft was a crime of opportunity, the spokesperson said.

The NYPD on Thursday released a photo of one of the suspects, who was seen fleeing with the victim’s camouflage bag, also containing the victim’s ID cards and documents. The three suspects are described as being about 30-years-old. Investigators asked the public for information that could lead to an arrest.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).