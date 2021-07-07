Trinitarios gang member gets 7 years in Bronx River Parkway attack on teen

NEW YORK — A judge sentenced a Trinitarios gang member to more than seven years in prison for the 2018 attack on a 14-year-old boy on the Bronx River Parkway, officials said Wednesday.

Police arrested Ramon Paulino, then 21, on attempted murder, gang assault and assault charges in June of 2018 after video of the stabbing emerged and went viral. The United States Attorney in the Southern District of New York later charged Paulino with racketeering and assault,

Esaid Hoke was stabbed up to 16 times by a a large group on June 18, 2018. Hoke, who was found unconscious and unresponsive on the Bronx River Parkway, suffered two cardiac arrests and lost a kidney after the attack.

A high-ranking member of the Trinitarios had ordered a hit on the teen in connection because of a dispute involving an ex-girlfriend. Hoke was chased to the Bronx River Parkway from a pool the day of the attack.

Paulino slammed a log onto the teen during the attack, according to the federal complaint from 2018. The complaint also said the victim in the case had identified himself on Facebook as a member of the Grizzlies, a group that’s affiliated with the Bloods gang.

Two days after Hoke was attacked, Trinitarios gang members killed Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz outside a Bronx bodega. At the time, police sources linked suspects in both attacks.

U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon sentenced Paulino to 87 months in prison.