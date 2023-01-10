Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz aspired to become a police office before his 2018 death. (Handout)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Trinitarios gang member, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2022 in connection with the Bronx bodega slaying of a teen, was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years behind bars, officials said.

Luis Cabrera Santos was originally charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the death of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz. He and a number of other defendants in the case made plea agreements with the District Attorney’s Office.

Danel Fernandez, Jose Tavarez, Ronald Urena, Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion and Danilo Payamps Pacheco also reached plea agreements. While Fernandez is set to be sentenced to 18 years in prison, the other defendants face prison time ranging from 12 to 15 years.

Tavarez, Fernandez, Ramirez Concepcion, Payamps Pacheco and Urena are set to be sentenced on Friday.

Guzman-Feliz, 15, was stabbed to death outside a Bathgate Avenue bodega on June 20, 2018. Five gang members were convicted in the case in 2019. Two other defendants, leaders in the Los Sures set of the gang, were found guilty in July of 2022.